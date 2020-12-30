Kirk Cox makes a stop in the Valley Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Candidate for Governor Kirk Cox was in the Valley Wednesday as part of his campaign trail.

As a former educator, Cox says he wants to see changes being made in the state that benefit students.

“Not every kid’s gonna go to a four-year college,” Cox said. “So really strengthening our career in tech, strengthening our credentials that we offer folks, because a lot of them might go in the health care field, or welding or CDL driver. We’re not doing enough in those areas, matching up the jobs where the jobs are with the education.”

Cox says he also wants to support people who start their education later.

“I was the delegate that put the online registration for The Virginia Network, which really helps out working moms and adult learners,” Cox said. “About 1.1 million go back to school more easily, so we just need to do things like that to help people, especially coming out of the covid well. They’ll need rapid retraining for new jobs.”

Cox says he hopes to see an increase in teachers’ salaries, and there is a lot he wants to see through — like how COVID-19 relief money will be spent in the state.

“One of the things I really tried to advocate for was making sure that any COVID money we got back in July goes to school opening,” Cox said. “I think we’ve gotta help out all the schools more especially with that school opening fund. So as governor, I’d have been much more proactive on that. So really, our responsibility is once we get the money, what’s the most effective way to spend it.”

He also wants to see more businesses staying open.

“Starting and stopping have really hurt small business. We have about one-fourth of small business have already closed. I think you want a decisive governor that will tell you exactly sort of what needs to be done but not have executive orders that are so confining,” Cox said.

Cox adds Virginia is last in the nation for receiving unemployment, and he wants to change that.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.