More rain on the way this week

(WHSV) - Feeling cool this week but another system for New Year’s brings more rain.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Partly Sunny and breezy, still feeling rather cool. Highs in the low 40s in the afternoon. A few spots may be able to approach the mid 40s.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s and holding on to the cloud cover. Lows in the mid 30s and then rising to around 40 by early Thursday morning. Still breezy at times for the night. As our next system approaches there will be scattered showers mainly for the Allegheny mountains overnight. Only a stray shower possible in all other locations.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool for the day. Not everyone will see rain through the day however there will be some scattered showers on and off at times through the day. Best chance of a steadier rain is in some northern locations across the Potomac Highlands and the Northern Valley. Still feeling cool with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Where there are more showers in some northern areas, highs may stick to the mid 40s. Even cooler and into the low 40s for Frederick county and the Winchester area. Temperatures slightly more mild south. Some areas of Augusta county and into Rockbridge county may reach the low 50s.

A few scattered showers for Thursday evening and overnight. Rain turning more steady and more widespread around and after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. Some sleet can mix in across part of the Potomac Highlands and around the ridges in the Valley.

Rain with some sleet mixing in (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. Very chilly, starting out in the mid to upper 30s. Sleet mixing in for port of the Potomac Highlands and for some of the mountains and ridges especially. Ice accumulation will be little to none. Turning into all rain in the afternoon but staying cool with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Starting out in the 40s so it will feel quite cool especially with the rain.

Rain starts to taper off in the evening as temperatures rise overnight. Rainfall expected to be around 0.50-1″ with a few locally higher amounts. Some creeks and rivers will rise into Saturday. Any flooding issues would be isolated but are possible since many areas are still saturated.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and very pleasant for a January afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s, a really nice day. A great day to get outside and enjoy. Much cooler for the night. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Highs at least 15-20 degrees above average! (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Cloudy with a few showers. At this point it looks to be possibly early in the day but that may change. Not warming up much with highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mainly sunny for the day and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A nice January day.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.