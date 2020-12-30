Advertisement

More than 1,200 people apply for redistricting commission

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More 1,200 people have applied for eight spots on the Virginia’s new redistricting commission. But the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the pool of applicants does not appear to reflect the state’s diversity.

The Virginia Public Access Project reports the majority of applicants are white, male and earn at least $100,000 a year. VPAP obtained the applicants’ profiles from the Virginia Division of Legislative Services and sifted through demographic questions that were answered.

The citizens will join eight legislators on the redistricting commission, It will redraw Virginia’s legislative and congressional districts.

State lawmakers have told a panel of retired judges who will select the eight citizens to make sure they’re representative of the state’s diversity.

