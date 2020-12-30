Advertisement

New law will help ensure economic relief payments benefit Virginians, not debt collectors

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Office of Va. Attorney General Press Release) — A new law from Attorney Mark Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala will ensure that the $600 economic support payments help Virginians support themselves and their families during the pandemic rather than getting swept up by debt collectors and creditors, a press release from the attorney general’s office says.

The release says the bill passed in this year’s special legislative session after it was discovered that “the initial round of $1,200 support payments issued by Congress as part of the CARES Act was left vulnerable to seizure or garnishment.”

“We knew that thousands of Virginia families would struggle to support themselves during this economic crisis, and that every dollar of federal support would need to go directly to food, rent, medicine, and other necessities, not just to the bottom lines of debt collectors and creditors,” says Del. Ayala in the release.

The release says if anyone believes their economic relief payment has been unlawfully garnished or seized, they should assert their rights under § 34-28.3. Emergency relief payments exempt. For more information, click here.

