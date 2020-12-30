No. 24 Hokies hold off Miami (FL)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 24 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Miami (FL), 80-78, Tuesday evening at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Keve Aluma scored a game-high 26 points for the Hokies while adding six rebounds and three blocks. Justyn Mutts added 15 points and nine rebounds while Tyrece Radford chipped in 13 points and nine boards for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies led by nine with under two minutes to play but the Hurricanes rallied and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds. With Virginia Tech leading by two, Miami’s Isaiah Wong had a three-pointer rattle in and out before Mutts secured the rebound with 2.4 seconds remaining.

Virginia Tech improves to 8-1 overall (2-0 ACC). The Hokies are scheduled to visit No. 23 Virginia Saturday afternoon for a 4 p.m. tip-off in Charlottesville.

