Advertisement

No. 24 Hokies hold off Miami (FL)

The No. 24 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Miami (FL), 80-78, Tuesday evening at...
The No. 24 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Miami (FL), 80-78, Tuesday evening at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 24 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Miami (FL), 80-78, Tuesday evening at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Keve Aluma scored a game-high 26 points for the Hokies while adding six rebounds and three blocks. Justyn Mutts added 15 points and nine rebounds while Tyrece Radford chipped in 13 points and nine boards for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies led by nine with under two minutes to play but the Hurricanes rallied and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds. With Virginia Tech leading by two, Miami’s Isaiah Wong had a three-pointer rattle in and out before Mutts secured the rebound with 2.4 seconds remaining.

Virginia Tech improves to 8-1 overall (2-0 ACC). The Hokies are scheduled to visit No. 23 Virginia Saturday afternoon for a 4 p.m. tip-off in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
Left to right: Leonard Taylor Pippin Jr. and Michael Lee Barlow.
Suspect shoots self, another arrested for deadly Caroline County home invasion

Latest News

H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, December 29
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Tuesday, December 29
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 29.
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 29
The No. 9 West Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern, 73-51, Tuesday afternoon...
No. 9 West Virginia defeats Northeastern, 73-51
The James Madison men’s basketball team’s games against Towson, scheduled for next week, have...
JMU men’s basketball games vs. Towson postponed