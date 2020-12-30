Rockingham County Landfill uses recycled Christmas trees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With the holiday season wrapping up, many families are ready to get rid of their Christmas trees. Here in the Valley, Rockingham County landfill is a free drop-off location for trees to be repurposed.

“The trees from the county that come in, we take them and put them into, they just go in the major brush pile, and then they are all ground together with the other brush and we actually are permitted through DEQ to use it,” Supervisor Jeff Smith said.

They use it to create a mulch that is spread across the landfill. Smith says it not only recycles old trees but helps them save on soil as well.

“Instead of using dirt every day we’re allowed to mix dirt and mulch together to put on the face of trash,” Smith said. “It’s actually recycling the trees and saving some dirt resources.”

Smith says he does not know of many other places around the Valley handling Christmas trees, but an official from Lake Anna Civic Association says fishermen also create habitats for fish with the trees.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.