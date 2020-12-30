SHD officials say number of travelers increased during holiday season

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — Officials for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport said they saw an increase in travelers throughout the holiday season.

“SHD did see a substantial increase in passengers arriving and departing on both Saturday and Sunday for post-holiday travel,” Heather Ream with SHD said via email on Monday.

Ream said the increase in travel could be partly attributed to the safety measure the airport has taken since the start of the pandemic.

“As Valley residents and visitors consider travel plans, choosing a local airport continues to be an attractive option because of our safety measures in place (as well as those United has implemented) plus we offer a less-crowded travel experience, making social distancing much easier,” she wrote.

The Transportation Security Administration reported that over the past week more than 7.1 million people have been screened through TSA checkpoints.

Ream said that SHD has remained connected to the same major hubs — Washington Dulles & Chicago O’Hare — throughout the pandemic.

“We are well-positioned when travel should pick up again,” she explained.

