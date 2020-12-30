Advertisement

SHD officials say number of travelers increased during holiday season

Click the link below to learn more about the SHDCares Initiative.
Click the link below to learn more about the SHDCares Initiative.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — Officials for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport said they saw an increase in travelers throughout the holiday season.

“SHD did see a substantial increase in passengers arriving and departing on both Saturday and Sunday for post-holiday travel,” Heather Ream with SHD said via email on Monday.

Ream said the increase in travel could be partly attributed to the safety measure the airport has taken since the start of the pandemic.

“As Valley residents and visitors consider travel plans, choosing a local airport continues to be an attractive option because of our safety measures in place (as well as those United has implemented) plus we offer a less-crowded travel experience, making social distancing much easier,” she wrote.

The Transportation Security Administration reported that over the past week more than 7.1 million people have been screened through TSA checkpoints.

Ream said that SHD has remained connected to the same major hubs — Washington Dulles & Chicago O’Hare — throughout the pandemic.

“We are well-positioned when travel should pick up again,” she explained.

For more information on the SHDCares initiative, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Packages on line.
U.S. Postal Service customers grow frustrated as packages go undelivered
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,122 on Tuesday

Latest News

Rockingham County Landfill uses recycled Christmas trees
Rockingham County Landfill uses recycled Christmas trees
Do you know the fireworks law for where you live?
Do you know the fireworks law for where you live?
Oldest living Virginian, Avicia Thorpe, passes away on Christmas Eve
Oldest living Virginian, Avicia Thorpe, passes away on Christmas Eve
Evening weather forecast 12/30/2020
Evening weather forecast 12/30/2020
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.