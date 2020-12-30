SNP announces projects funded by Shenandoah National Park Trust in 2021

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah National Park announced Wednesday the projects that will be funded in 2021 by the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

According to a press release from Shenandoah National Park, the trust plans to donate $1 million for new and on-going projects.

The projects for 2021 include Play, Learn, and Serve; internships; volunteer coordinators; Early Detection of Invasive Plants; Managing Human-Bear Interactions; Artist-in-Residence; Robert Jacobsen Employee Development Grant; Hemlock Wooly Adelgid Biocontrols; and Boulder Cabin.

“We are sincerely grateful for the generosity of the Trust’s donors and the hard work of its staff. We extend our heartfelt thanks to them for providing funds to support these essential programs and projects,” says Superintendent Pat Kenney in the press release.

