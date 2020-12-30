Advertisement

SNP encourages artists to apply for Artist-in-Residence program

File photo of Shenandoah National Park.
File photo of Shenandoah National Park.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah National Park is encouraging artists to apply for the 2021 Artist-in-Residence program.

According to a press release from Shenandoah National Park, the program offers professional artists focused time to explore the natural and cultural resources of the park’s landscape. It also allows artists the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits.

Each session of the Artist-in-Residence program offers the artist three weeks of time to pursue their discipline, the release says. It also provides the artist with furnished lodging.

The selected artist is required to present public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting their experience, the release says.

The program is supported by a donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply online at https://www.callforentry.org/. The deadline to apply is January 18, 2021.

