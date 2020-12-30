State and federal aid opportunities for BRCC students

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As colleges gear up for the spring semester, a local college is seeing a dip in enrollment, but there are resources for those who want to head to class.

At Blue Ridge Community College, they are prepared to have just about 15 percent of students learning in-person this spring semester, which is similar to what they saw in the fall, but as of now, they are seeing a decrease in enrollment compared to spring 2020.

Despite the decrease, BRCC President Dr. John Downey said there is a lot of support for students if they enroll now.

“There are all sorts of federal and state programs available to help with tuition, books, and fees right now. If you register for classes and then apply for financial aid, our financial aid office is eager to connect you with those resources,” Downey said.

Downey said aid is especially available to those who have been unemployed or are seeking job certification.

At BRCC, he said there has been a lot of interest in a program called “Re-Employing Virginians” (REV). This provides support to get people trained for jobs if they were laid-off or underemployed.

“Those types of opportunities -- I’ve never seen them as positive as they are right now, so I think for people who are struggling to make ends meet, for an investment of some time, anywhere from six months to two years,” Downey said. “That investment of time could result may result in a much better living standard.”

Right now, the college can also help students who struggle with Internet and computer access if they qualify for financial aid.

BRCC’s spring semester kicks off on Jan. 11. Registration is open now. For more information, click here.

