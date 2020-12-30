Advertisement

Virginia advocates set to try again on death penalty repeal

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the execution chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. Death penalty opponents are cautiously optimistic they have enough bipartisan support from lawmakers to pass a bill in 2021 ending executions in Virginia. Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell is again sponsoring a bill that would abolish the death penalty, and he has a Republican chief co-patron. (Virginia Department of Corrections via AP, File)(AP)
By Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Death penalty opponents are cautiously optimistic they have enough bipartisan support from lawmakers to pass a bill next year ending executions in Virginia.

Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell is again sponsoring a bill that would abolish the death penalty, and he has a Republican chief co-patron.

The measure would commute the sentences of the only two inmates on Virginia’s death row to life in prison without parole.

With Democrats holding slim majorities in both the House and Senate for a second year Surovell thinks there’s an opening. So do a coalition of advocacy and faith groups working to build support for the measure.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Packages on line.
U.S. Postal Service customers grow frustrated as packages go undelivered
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,122 on Tuesday

Latest News

Sheila Hawse, from Yellow Spring, West Virginia, has won $1 million with a Powerball ticket she...
W. Va. woman wins $1 million from Powerball ticket bought in Winchester
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Do you know the fireworks law for where you live?
Virginia State Capitol
More than 1,200 people apply for redistricting commission