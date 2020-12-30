Advertisement

Virginia House special election set for next week

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two special elections for Virginia House seats are set for next week after sitting lawmakers resigned.

Voters in Virginia’s 2nd House District, which includes the counties of Prince William and Stafford, and the 90th House District based in Norfolk will vote on Jan. 5. In the 2nd, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to focus on her run for governor.

Democrat Candi King is facing off against Republican Heather Mitchell in the special election.

The most recent campaign finance reports show King with a heavy advantage over Mitchell, who lost to Carroll Foy in 2019. In the 90th, former Del. Joe Lindsey stepped down to take a judgeship. Democrat Angelia Williams Graves has a large cash advantage over Republican Sylvia Bryant.

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,122 on Tuesday

