VSP investigating fatal crash in Greene County

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police(NBC29 File)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Greene County that killed a Free Union man.

Authorities say the crash happened along Simmons Gap Road, near Shifflett Road, around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, December 15. A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading south when it went off the side of the road, struck the embankment and overturned.

The driver, 75-year-old Alvin L. Shifflett, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The Virginia State Police says Shifflett succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Monday, Dec. 28. Authorities note that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

