VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.

Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Rockingham County on Monday night.

The crash occurred on Monday, December 28, at 11:45 p.m. along Route 738 (W Dry River Road), half a mile south of Route 743, VSP says.

Officials say a 1999 Accura Integra was traveling south on Route 738 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

VSP says the driver of the Acura, Bryce W. Miller, 19, of Bridgewater, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt. Officials say speed is being considered as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

