W. Va. Dept. of Education announces plans for students to return to in-person instruction

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced Wednesday changes regarding in-person instruction within schools in the Mountain State.

According to a press release from WVDE, effective January 19, 2021, students in grades pre-K through eight will return to in-person learning five days a week in West Virginia. Students in grades nine through 12 will also return to in-person instruction five days each week, as long as their county is not red.

Special allowances will be given for four-day learning models in counties whose teachers are providing direct virtual learning instruction to their own students.

The release says from Jan. 4 through Jan. 15, counties will move to remote learning. Educators will use this period to prepare for the return to in-person instruction.

Families have the option to keep their children in virtual learning regardless of changes to in-person instruction.

According to the release, these revisions mean the WVDE’s Saturday Education Map will no longer be published. Instead, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System Map will guide high school in-person instruction.

The release also says Gov. Justice announced winter sports and extracurricular activities are postponed until March 1.

“The research shows it is safe to restore the in-person learning model for parents that chose this option for the children,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch in the press release. “We also know students are suffering because of the lack of in-person instruction. CPS referrals have decreased, student social and emotional well-being has suffered, and one-third of our students have received failing grades in at least one core subject area. We simply have to get our students back in school, in-person.”

