W. Va. woman wins $1 million from Powerball ticket bought in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV/Virginia Lottery Press Release) — Earlier this month, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in Winchester. Now, the winner has stepped forward and claimed her prize.

Sheila Hawse, from Yellow Spring, West Virginia, went to Round Hill Shopping Center just outside Winchester to help her sister deliver some cakes her sister had baked for store employees. While she was there, Hawse bought a ticket for the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

In a press release from the Virginia Lottery, Hawse said, “I’ve never won anything like this! It’s just now sinking in!”

The winning numbers for the Dec. 16 drawing were 4-23-37-61-67, and the Powerball number 7. Hawse matched the first five numbers, missing only the Powerball number.

According to the release, Hawse used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the winning numbers on her ticket. The store where the ticket was purchased received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

