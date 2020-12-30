Advertisement

W. Va. woman wins $1 million from Powerball ticket bought in Winchester

Sheila Hawse, from Yellow Spring, West Virginia, has won $1 million with a Powerball ticket she...
Sheila Hawse, from Yellow Spring, West Virginia, has won $1 million with a Powerball ticket she bought in Winchester, Va. earlier this month.(Virginia Lottery)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV/Virginia Lottery Press Release) — Earlier this month, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in Winchester. Now, the winner has stepped forward and claimed her prize.

Sheila Hawse, from Yellow Spring, West Virginia, went to Round Hill Shopping Center just outside Winchester to help her sister deliver some cakes her sister had baked for store employees. While she was there, Hawse bought a ticket for the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

In a press release from the Virginia Lottery, Hawse said, “I’ve never won anything like this! It’s just now sinking in!”

The winning numbers for the Dec. 16 drawing were 4-23-37-61-67, and the Powerball number 7. Hawse matched the first five numbers, missing only the Powerball number.

According to the release, Hawse used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the winning numbers on her ticket. The store where the ticket was purchased received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Truck goes over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
File image
Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Packages on line.
U.S. Postal Service customers grow frustrated as packages go undelivered
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,122 on Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia advocates set to try again on death penalty repeal
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Do you know the fireworks law for where you live?
Virginia State Capitol
More than 1,200 people apply for redistricting commission