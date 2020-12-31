Advertisement

Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Hawse, from Yellow Spring, West Virginia, has won $1 million with a Powerball ticket she...
W. Va. woman wins $1 million from Powerball ticket bought in Winchester
Virginia State Police.
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.
Packages on line.
U.S. Postal Service customers grow frustrated as packages go undelivered
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,048 on Wednesday

Latest News

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Search ends for driver of truck that went off bridge-tunnel
A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area
Christopher Ricardo Dixon, 34, of Waynesboro.
Waynesboro man arrested on felony warrants related to alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 5,239 on Thursday
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims