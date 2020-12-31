BBB warns of second stimulus check scams

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to be wary of second stimulus check scams.

“You are not going to receive an email, a phone call or a text from someone saying they are with the treasury department or the IRS or providing a link where you need to complete that link in order to get your stimulus payment or to make sure you get the money that you’re allotted,” said Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the BBB in Western Virginia.

On Tuesday, the Internal Revenue Service announced they began delivering a second round of economic impact relief checks, “as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 to millions of Americans who received the first round of payments earlier this year.”

The BBB provided a couple of red flags to look out for as checks and deposits are distributed across the country. They say beware of unsolicited calls or emails, avoid messages that ask to verify or provide information and ignore high-pressure tactics.

“Know that the only way you are going to receive [a second stimulus check] is either a direct deposit into your account or a check from the US Treasury for the amount that you are eligible for. Anything else, any other point of contact is a scam and you want to steer clear,” Wheeler explained.

According to the IRS, the payments are automatic and taxpayers should not and need not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions.

The BBB said to avoid high-pressure calls, “take your time and do your research.”

“That’s the hardest thing when someone contacts you and says you have to provide this information in order to get your stimulus payment. They are just trying to get your personal information. Those are not legitimate links or points of contact, they are not coming from a government agency,” Wheeler said.

🚨 Stimulus Check Scam Alert 🚨 If you’re eligible to receive government stimulus payments, you may receive the funds by... Posted by BBB Serving Western VA on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The BBB noted the following tips when trying to avoid second stimulus check scams:

Stay calm. If you receive any of these impostor calls, resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story. Scammers try to get you to act before you have a chance to think.

Don’t reply directly. Do not respond to the call, text, or email. If you think the message may be real, find the government agencies’ contact information on their website and contact them directly.

Check for look-alikes. Be sure to do your research and see if a government agency or organization actually exists. Scammers often make up names of agencies and/or grants that resemble or are similar to legitimate agencies.

Do not pay any money for a “free” government grant or program. If you are asked to pay money to claim a “free” government grant, it is not free. A real government agency will not ask you to pay an advanced processing fee. The only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies is Grants.gov.

To find out more information about the second stimulus check, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.