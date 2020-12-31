Advertisement

Changes to getting a concealed carry permit in Virginia start Jan. 1

Double Tactical offers firearms training regularly.
Double Tactical offers firearms training regularly.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Starting Jan. 1, you will no longer be able to get a concealed carry permit through an online course in the commonwealth.

The Virginia General Assembly passed the law in its 2020 session, requiring an in-person class for anyone looking to conceal carry in the state.

Jim Wood is a firearms instructor, and he believes the new law is long overdue.

Getting the training in person allows people to work one on one with someone and ask questions, things the online course could not offer.

“Hopefully the accidental discharges, things like that, will go decrease and when people are more educated, it’s always a good thing,” Wood said.

Wood said business has already been busy ahead of the change, and it hopes that it makes for a safer Virginia.

He noted that it’s important to continue firearm training even after passing the course to ensure your safety and of those around you.

“After that, training is very important. Being able to be a good marksman is part of it, but to carry defensively and to carry on a daily basis, training is always required. The most important thing you can do with your firearm is practice,” Wood said.

Double Tactical Firearms Training offers concealed carry permit classes.

