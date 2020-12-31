Director of Central Shenandoah Health District says COVID-19 vaccine distribution is going well

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — As vaccines are distributed to Tier-1A of the VDH vaccination campaign, a local health leader said the response has gone well with no major side effects reported.

“We have been working in close collaboration with all of our health care systems,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health. “During this first Tier-1A distribution, the only folks who received vaccines were [with] some of our large health care systems and public health.”

VDH said the vaccinations throughout the state would begin with healthcare personnel that directly engage with COVID-19 patients. As well as for staff and communities of skilled nursing, living and residential care facilities. The first phase also includes a number of other health care personnel.

“Most of the health care systems have gotten their hospital-based employees vaccinated and they are working on their outpatient practices. We have been working hard with EMS groups to get them all vaccinated, so I think things are going well,” Dr. Kornegay explained.

Central Shenandoah Health District had their first vaccination event last week. They provided over 100 COVID-19... Posted by Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

On Thursday, Augusta Health announced they have administered more than 1,500 vaccines since December 16. In a press release from the hospital, officials said that they have administered their allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and are now vaccinating with the Moderna vaccine.

“Our Vaccine Task Force and our Population Health group meet regularly with the local health department to collaborate on all COVID work for the community. These discussions are starting to focus on how we will work together in the coming months to vaccinate the community. While the CHSD will be the lead on community vaccination, we expect that Augusta Health team members will assist in giving community vaccines, just as we have worked together for COVID testing. The vaccines will likely occur in stages based on the timing of vaccine shipments to the health department and the priority groupings that have been established,” John Mack, PA, Chief Operations Officer of Augusta Medical Group, says in the release.

To track cases of COVID-19 in your area, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.