Herring says new law will shield relief payments from debt collectors

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (Photo: WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginians begin to receive relief payments this week, Attorney General Mark Herring says a new law will shield that money from debt collectors.

Passed during the special session of the General Assembly, the law exempts emergency relief payments from garnishment and other debt collection procedures.

“Back when Congress did the first $1200 payments under the CARES Act, we found out that nothing explicitly protected those payments from being seized by debt collectors,” Herring said in an interview with WDBJ7. “And in a crisis like this, people ought to come first, not the debt collectors.”

Herring is also warning Virginians to be wary of potential scams targeting their relief payments.

