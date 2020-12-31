Humane Society of Warren County announces plan to open spay and neuter clinic in 2021

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Humane Society of Warren County has announced its plan to open and operate a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the town of Front Royal in 2021.

According to a press release from the humane society, the shelter must raise $125,000 before they can begin the project. The humane society is accepting donations, which can be given by calling 540-635-4734.

“I am personally excited because I see the effects of un-spayed and unneutered animals more than most. It can be heartbreaking to do the job that I do, to see cardboard box loads of dying kittens come in the door every spring,” says Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County Meghan Bowers in the press release. “I see our staff crying over tiny lives that never stood a chance, unneutered dogs brought in for fighting over what boils down to mating instincts, and older mother dogs whose bodies have been through so much, now battling mammary masses, surrendered to the shelter because the owner could not afford their care.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.