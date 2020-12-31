Middle River Regional Jail retests inmates, staff for COVID-19

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Officials from Middle River Regional Jail report the facility conducted a COVID-19 re-test for inmates and staff on Tuesday, December 29.

According to a press release from Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ), 78 additional inmates have tested positive for the virus, resulting in a total of 543 inmates positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 25.

The release says subsequent to MRRJ’s last update, the facility has been notified of an additional inmate testing positive from the previous week’s test.

MRRJ says one staff member has tested positive from the Dec. 29 test, and they are self-isolating at home. A total of 72 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since Nov. 13, the release says.

As of Dec. 31, the facility is housing 795 inmates in custody.

Per the release, MRRJ provided a summary of the data that was collected from the recent COVID-19 re-testing:

Staff have met with each inmate and provided them their individual test result.

No female inmates tested positive

Of the 30 inmate housing units 17 had no inmates test positive.

8 housing units with positive cases had less than three positive cases.

Of the 78 positive tests, 59 were from five male housing units.

MRRJ does not have any test results pending.

MRRJ does not currently have any inmates in the hospital due to COVID related symptoms.

The press release says restrictions implemented on Nov. 17 remain in effect for the foreseeable future, and staff continues to coordinate with Dr. Kornegay with the Central Shenandoah Health District. The facility’s current plan is to retest staff and inmates again within the next week.

You can read Middle River Regional Jail’s last update from Dec. 23 here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.