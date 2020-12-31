New Augusta Health Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic under construction

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Construction is underway on a new Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic at Augusta Health. It will increase the hospital’s capacity to treat patients with double the exam rooms and more providers.

The new clinic is located in the back of the Augusta Health Fitness and Wellness Center.

Every year the hospital conducts a health needs assessment.

“Diabetes and Endocrinology always come and rise to the top,” Augusta Medical Group Chief Operating Officer John Mack said. “The prevalence of diabetes have [sic] grown from approximately 14% to almost 17% in 2019 from 2016.”

The new clinic will allow for better coordination of care, says Mack: “We’re not only relocating our diabetes and endocrine providers and staff from one location to another, but we’re also relocating our diabetic and education program to co-locate in one large office,” he said.

The hospital says it can continue its multi-disciplinary approach.

“Recognizing pre-diabetes and catching it early, educating folks on better habits, and lifestyles to avoid a conversion from a pre-diabetic to a diabetic,” Mack said.

But, for those who do have diabetes, the clinic will meet those needs: “To have dedicated, caring, and competent providers who can follow them on a regular basis and prevent the other conditions associated with it, heart disease, vascular disease, etc,” Mack said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all. It’s a multi-disciplinary, all hands on deck approach.

The Augusta Health Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic is expected to be done by the end of winter.

