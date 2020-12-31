Page Co. Public Schools to continue with full remote learning for the next few weeks

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page County Public Schools announced Thursday the school district will continue with full remote learning for the next two and a half weeks.

A message from Page County Public Schools says the district will resume a blended learning model (in-person) as indicated on its amended calendar; January 21 is an A day, and January 22 is a B day. Remote learning days have already been scheduled on January 19 and 20, with January 18 being a holiday.

Page County Public Schools says a few staff members are currently quarantining due to COVID-19, and it remains difficult to find sufficient coverage for absent staff. The message from the school district also says community positivity rates for the virus continue to rise, although Page County’s cases saw a very slight decline this week.

“We are anxious to get our students back in school with their teachers, yet we want to do so in the safest manner possible for everyone involved. For now, teachers will continue to reach out to their students and work with them remotely. Please contact your school administrators with any concerns,” the message from Page County Public Schools says.

