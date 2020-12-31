Advertisement

Search ends for driver of truck that went off bridge-tunnel

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.
A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.(VBFD)
By The Virginian-Pilot, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities have called off the search for the driver of a truck that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday evening that Erik Mezick has not been not found. Witnesses to the crash had said they saw him get out the truck and drift west in the bay.

The truck was pulled from the bay on Wednesday.

Bridge-tunnel police officers say they will look for mechanical malfunctions and review information from the truck’s black box. The truck went off the bridge-tunnel on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle is owned by Cloverland Greenspring Dairy, a company based in Baltimore. The 47-year-old Mezick is from Fruitland, Maryland.

