Staunton community reflects on the positives that came in 2020

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton closed off Beverley Street Wednesday for its last weekend of Dine Out in Downtown, which will end at 8 a.m. on Monday.

There were some people taking advantage of the outdoor seating ahead of the new year, but with alcohol sales stopping at 10 p.m., downtown will look different this New Year’s Eve.

However, change is something we’ve become familiar with in 2020.

“It’s been a very hard year for everybody. It’s been tough on the economy, it’s been tough on social relationships, it’s been tough on families,” James Harrington said.

While 2020 did bring its fair share of struggles and hardships, it wasn’t all bad.

“Having more time to do things or to not doing anything at all, and in the way our world works these days, that’s a gift,” Harrington said.

2020 brought inspiration and innovation.

“It taught us different ways to operate our business. How to keep it more effective, more efficiently operating,” Michael Andrae, owner of the Clocktower, said.

It allowed communities to come together and become stronger.

“Staunton has always been a very supportive community. But it has been not only emotional to bear witness to how our community has kept us afloat. They show up in the craziest of ways,” Cole Troxell, General Manager of Baja Bean Co., said.

Downtown businesses say what’s typically one of their busiest nights will be a bit quieter this year.

“I honestly think that our staff and downtown, we have an opportunity to rest and restore and get ready for this new year,” Troxell said.

Because with a new year comes new hope and a lot to look forward to.

“We can actually get the medicine we need to be able to help all these people to get out of this and have a little more hope and start to see that little glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel,” Anna Hinnigh said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.