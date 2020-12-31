Advertisement

The Arc hosts food drive in honor of MLK Day of Service

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham has kicked off its first annual MLK Day of Service Food Drive.

Non-perishable food donations will be collected at Hope Distributed, located at 1869 Boyers Rd. in Rockingham, through Jan. 15. Volunteers will be there on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Arc helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, so Heather Denman, the Executive Director, said this project will help The Arc’s participants engage and volunteer, while also making a difference in their community.

“It’s a great way to help people understand that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities can really contribute to their communities and they’re great partners to have, so this is a bridge-building opportunity,” Denman said. “Plus we get to take care of a very important social need.

She said they will also be happy to accept COVID-19 pandemic related supplies, like face masks and hand sanitizer.

“We feel by partnering with Hope Distributed, which is also a partner of Feed America and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, we can call attention to that need and help increase the donations in our locality,” Denman said.

Denman added that they plan to distribute boxes of food on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 18.

