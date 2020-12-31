Advertisement

‘They shot through the door’: Man killed in early NYE Richmond shooting

According to police, there is no suspect information at this time.
By Adrianna Hargrove and Karina Bolster, NBC12
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a man in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to a home in the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a man shot.

“We woke up to the gunshots and when we came out to see what happened he was on the floor,” said Jose Bladimir Zepeda, the victim’s grandson.

Family identified the victim as Eusebio Calderon, 75; police have yet to identify him as the victim in the case.

Zepeda said he ran outside to find the shooter, but they were gone.

“They shot through the door,” he added.

The family believes the person or people responsible tried to kick in the door first and then fired several shots through the frosted window. One bullet traveled across the living room and out the back window.

Calderon’s wife of 22 years fought back emotions as she spoke about the incident. Her grandson transcribing her words into English saying, “My message, may God bless you and don’t be so aggressive with people.”

Officers arrived on scene and took the 75-year-old to the hospital where he later died.

Calderon’s grandson said he was retired and mainly kept to himself.

“We really hope they find who is behind it and is put to justice,” Zepeda said.

According to police, there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

