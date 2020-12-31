Advertisement

Virginia National Guard to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

Capt. Wilifred Hale receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Sgt. Anna Carter Dec. 31, 2020, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Hale is currently serving as the administrative officer in charge of the task force of Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conducting COVID-19 testing across the state, and Carter is a medic assigned to Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)(Cotton Puryear)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Virginia National Guard Press Release) — On Thursday, December 31, members of the Virginia National Guard began receiving the coronavirus vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau, a press release from Virginia National Guard says.

The release says the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the CDC, the Department of Dense and the National Guard Bureau.

“Each individual service member will decide whether they will receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, in the release. “We encourage Virginia National Guard personnel to discuss their options with their loved ones and health care professionals.”

The press release says the vaccine will be administered in three phases.

“During the first phase, priority will go to personnel conducting COVID-19 testing, emergency services and public safety personnel such a medical, police, security and firefighters, essential personnel conducting maintenance operations and senior leaders,” the press release says. “In the second phase, priority will go [to] personnel preparing to mobilize and all other essential personnel. In the third phase, priority will go to all other healthy service members and civilian employees.”

To read the full press release from the Virginia National Guard, click here.

