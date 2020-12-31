Virginia National Guard to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Virginia National Guard Press Release) — On Thursday, December 31, members of the Virginia National Guard began receiving the coronavirus vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau, a press release from Virginia National Guard says.

The release says the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the CDC, the Department of Dense and the National Guard Bureau.

“Each individual service member will decide whether they will receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, in the release. “We encourage Virginia National Guard personnel to discuss their options with their loved ones and health care professionals.”

The press release says the vaccine will be administered in three phases.

“During the first phase, priority will go to personnel conducting COVID-19 testing, emergency services and public safety personnel such a medical, police, security and firefighters, essential personnel conducting maintenance operations and senior leaders,” the press release says. “In the second phase, priority will go [to] personnel preparing to mobilize and all other essential personnel. In the third phase, priority will go to all other healthy service members and civilian employees.”

