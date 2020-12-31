Advertisement

Waynesboro man arrested on felony warrants related to alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile

Christopher Ricardo Dixon, 34, of Waynesboro.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a Waynesboro man was arrested on December 30 on nine felony warrants related to an investigation of alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Officials say they arrested Christopher Ricardo Dixon, 34, on Wednesday without incident on the following felony charges: Six counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of attempt to commit forcible sodomy.

Police say the investigation concerned reported events that allegedly took place over the course of this year in the north side of the City of Waynesboro.

Dixon is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

