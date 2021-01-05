Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources: Two charged in poaching case north of Harrisonburg
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Joan Marie Smith
SCSO: Maurertown woman facing child endangerment charge, drug charges
Roberts said other vehicles on nearby streets also had their tires slashed.
Several Elkton residents wake up Saturday to slashed tires

Latest News

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one
Dukes dominate second half in win over Northeastern
Dukes dominate second half in win over Northeastern
East Rock wins thriller over EMHS
East Rock wins thriller over EMHS
Overnight forecast 1/25/2021
Overnight forecast 1/25/2021
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.
VDH reports first case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Va.