New Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Waynesboro

By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Waynesboro will be welcoming a new Dunkin’ Donuts come this spring, according to Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin.

In addition to the coffee and donut shop, a few weeks ago, Hitchin and Mayor Bobby Henderson announced Amazon would be taking over the former K-Mart building on Main Street in Waynesboro for a new delivery center.

“As unfortunate as the pandemic has been, a real slow down and disaster for some small businesses, even large businesses like Bed Bath & Beyond had trouble getting out of that situation. We really think we are in a position for a renaissance, that’s what we named one of our small business grant programs, as we come out of this to be in a really good position,” Hitchin explained.

Hitchin said the Dunkin’ Donuts was something that had been on the books for a while, put on hold, and now is moving forward.

“We are going to try to be as reactive and creative as we can small businesses, medium and large all get out of this and continue to grow and prosper and be really good corporate citizens for us,” Hitchin said.

Find more information on tourism and economic development in Waynesboro by clicking here.

