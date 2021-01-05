Valley Health starts to administer second dose of Pfizer vaccine

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Three weeks ago, Valley Health received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, the hospital system began administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to its employees.

A week after Valley Health received the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, the hospital system, which serves the Northern Shenandoah Valley, parts of West Virginia and Maryland, received its initial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Since then, Dr. Jeffrey Feit, Vice President of Population Health, said they have vaccinated more than 5,000 frontline workers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Both vaccines require a second dose to be taken, and for the Pfizer vaccine, it’s within 21 days after the first dose. Dr. Feit said those who have received both doses have shown few symptoms and the vaccine is giving hope.

He said those who have received both vaccines are not being treated differently and are still wearing PPE until more studies are done on how the disease can still be transmitted.

Dr. Feit said the hospital system is now working with the Virginia Department of Health on how the vaccine can be distributed to more people when they’re able to do so.

“We’re really hopeful that in the next week or two, we’re going to be able to get the go-ahead for group 1B,” Dr. Feit said. “We’re going to get enough vaccine to start that process in earnest, and we are going to start putting needles in people’s arms to the greatest of our ability and we’re excited about the process we’ve made so far.”

Feit said Valley Health is also speaking with Page and Shenandoah County school divisions on ways to administer the vaccine to teachers who wish to receive the vaccine in the 1B group.

He said Valley Health will continue to receive more vaccines and encourages anyone who has the opportunity to take the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

“We have a vaccine for an illness that’s killed hundreds of thousands of Americans that is wildly effective, and we have every reason to believe is safe,” Dr. Feit said. “I would encourage everybody who has the chance to get it, get it.”

