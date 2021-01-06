Augusta Correctional Center reports five deaths among inmates infected with coronavirus

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The outbreak at Augusta Correctional Center is still underway.

On January 6, the Virginia Department of Corrections reported that there are 149 inmates actively battling the virus, two are hospitalized due to the virus and 47 staff members are also actively battling COVID-19. VADOC also reports five deaths among inmates infected with the coronavirus.

WHSV previously reported that the VADOC said when an inmate meets the criteria for release from medical isolation, the inmate is no longer considered an active case.

There are 584 inmates that have tested positive at Augusta Correctional Center for the virus over the course of the pandemic.

According to the DOC’s website, 878 inmates have been released from Virginia DOC facilities through the amendments to House Bills 29 and 30 from Governor Northam.

There have been 7,617 inmates that have tested positive for the virus while in the custody of a VADOC facility. There have also been 47 COVID-19 positive deaths at VADOC facilities and there are 17 active cases that are hospitalized. The DOC reported that two staff members have died after testing positive for the virus.

For more information on how the VADOC manages COVID-19 outbreaks and to track the number of cases within all VADOC facilities, click here.

