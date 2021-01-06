Advertisement

Citizens chosen for Virginia bipartisan redistricting panel

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of judges has selected eight citizens who will join eight legislators on a bipartisan commission that will redraw Virginia’s legislative boundaries for the next decade.

A referendum approved by voters in November creates the 16-member commission to draw lines for Virginia’s seats in Congress and the General Assembly.

The judges selected four names each from lists submitted by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders.

The panel of judges was tasked under the law with selecting members to reflect racial, ethnic, gender and geographical diversity. Six of the eight are men. The panel includes African American, Hispanic, Asian and biracial members.

