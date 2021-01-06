Greenbrier Co. Health Department reviews COVID-19 policies at The Greenbrier; resort releases statement

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Greenbrier County Health Department announced Wednesday that leaders have spoken with representatives from The Greenbrier Resort and reviewed its policies regarding COVID-19 guidelines.

According to the health department, there were a number of issues from a New Year’s Eve party at the resort that is owned by Gov. Jim Justice.

“Unfortunately, during a pandemic, everyone understands the inherent risk in attending public events and must take personal responsibility for their choices,” the health department said in a news release. “We at the Greenbrier County Health department will continue to work with the public and businesses to ensure the best possible outcome for public health and safety.”

Administrator Nikki Dolan said the event violated Executive Orders 77-20 and 51-20. Those reference Gov. Justice’s mask mandate and limits on crowd sizes that were signed in March 2020.

Justice said he was not aware the event was being held because his daughter, Jill Justice, runs the resort. The Governor said he was at home when large crowds gathered together without masks at the party, and he has ordered an investigation to find who is responsible for the violations.

“If our supervisors at The Greenbrier were the least bit derelict in their duties, they will get disciplined and they will get disciplined big time,” Justice said during his Wednesday press briefing. “That will happen immediately. The only reason I am in it, is because you have pushed me back to find the knowledge.”

The health department said it is too early to tell if anyone got COVID-19 at the party because of the incubation period, and it is difficult to track everyone who traveled to Greenbrier County for the event.

The Greenbrier Resort also released a statement about its policies Wednesday.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Greenbrier has always been in strict compliance with all health guidelines. We continue to be in constant contact with the Greenbrier County Health Department regarding the guidelines, contact tracing, social distancing and mask mandates. During the evening, all guidelines were strictly complied with, including socially distanced dining, no live entertainment or dance floors, and face coverings were required at all times when not actively eating or drinking. In all dining venues the chairs were spaced six feet apart. Our Casino followed all West Virginia Lottery regulations, including no more than two patrons per table, patrons were not allowed to touch playing cards, and every other slot machine was disabled. All these protocols were expanded across all restaurants and bars across our facility. Upon review of the published video from the New Year’s Eve gathering in the Upper Lobby, some of the guests in attendance were not wearing face coverings. Those guests appeared to be actively drinking without a face covering, which is allowed per guidelines. One of the event managers said that people started gathering in the Upper Lobby around 11:45pm and by 12:03am they had dispersed. The Greenbrier has always taken the COVID-19 pandemic and takes its impact on our guests and staff very seriously. We continue to screen all team members, guests, vendors and contractors before they are allowed to enter Resort property.”

The governor first addressed the controversy surrounding a video circulating on social media of a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Greenbrier Resort on Monday during his press briefing. To hear his comments, tap here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.