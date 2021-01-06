Advertisement

HPD arrests individual on alleged involvement with breaking and entering incident

Officials say Christopher Dalton May, 32, of Harrisonburg has been arrested for his alleged...
Officials say Christopher Dalton May, 32, of Harrisonburg has been arrested for his alleged involvement with a residential breaking and entering involving a gun.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department reports Christopher Dalton May, a suspect who officials say was involved with a residential breaking and entering incident that involved a gun in November 2020, has been arrested.

Officials say May, 32, of Harrisonburg, was charged with a probation violation, assault, burglary, brandishing and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department (HFD), officers responded to an address on South Main Street on November 12 to investigate a reported breaking and entering possibly involving a firearm. May was reportedly on the loose until Tuesday evening when officials performed a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by May and took him into custody.

According to the press release, there were no injuries, and it was an isolated incident.

HPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling 540-574-5050 or to text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

