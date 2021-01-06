Knowing how the certification process works

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The certification of the electoral college votes is the final process of electing our president, and it is typically just a ceremonial formality.

However, this year multiple Republican senators announced their plans to object to the votes in certain states won by President-Elect Joe Biden, citing allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results.

While this situation is unprecedented, there have been objections to electoral college votes in the past.

“In 2005, there was an objection to irregularities in Ohio,” Laura van Assendelft, a political science professor at Mary Baldwin University said. “In 1969, there was an objection to what we know as a faithless elector.”

van Assendelft said the typical certification process is usually 30 to 45 minutes long, but when there are objections to the votes, it will delay the process.

The certification process starts off in a joint session with the House of Representatives and the Senate. As votes are being certified by each state alphabetically, a House member and a Senate member can come together in writing to submit an objection.

“If there is an objection that is supported by at least one House member and one Senate member, then they recess to their chambers to have debate. There’s a two-hour debate, each person is allowed to speak for five minutes, they’re allowed to yield time, they can submit things to the Congressional Record,” van Assendelft said.

At the end of the debate, each chamber has to vote and the objection will either be accepted or rejected depending on where the simple majority falls.

“If the objection is thrown out, they go back into joint session and continue down the list, alphabetically, until there is an objection to another state and then the whole process would start over again,” van Assendelft explained.

However, if the objection is upheld, van Assendelft said those electoral votes are questioned. She noted that Biden only needs 270 electoral college votes to be elected, so even if some votes are challenged, he can still be certified as the next President if he has at least 270 votes.

“The objections allow people to put into the record what their concerns are,” van Assendelft said. “But you have to have a simple majority to approve that objection and there do not seem to be enough to approve of the objection, so it will just delay the process.”

While the outcome of the election results are not expected to change, van Assendelft said the certification process can allow more people to be educated.

“Hopefully moving forward, there will be better understanding of state by state election law, some clarity about how mail-in ballots work, when they’re counted, what’s legal, what’s not legal, who can challenge, how they can challenge, who gets the final say,” van Assendelft said. “I think there will reflection and education, and possibly some states will clarify their loss to make sure that the results are perceived as legitimate moving forward.”

She said it’s important for the average voter to take the initiative to understand and learn from the process.

van Assendelft said in a free and fair democracy, it’s our responsibility to pay attention, watch and question anything that seems to be an irregularity, but she said it’s also important to accept and respect the process.

“I think questioning the outcome is very important. We always want to be watching our elections,” van Assendelft said. “If the courts have weighed in, and the secretaries of state have weighed in, and the governors have weighed in, and the leaders have accepted results, then at that point, you have to also accept the legitimacy of a process.”

Moving forward, van Assendelft thinks people will realize how much their vote matters, due to the competitiveness of the elections. A small number of votes in a particular district can change the outcome of a state and of the electoral college. However, despite the differences political parties may have, van Assendelft said it’s important to find that common ground.

“Where Republicans and Democrats can work together to solve problems instead of viewing politics as a zero sum game. If one side loses, the other side wins, both sides should still be working together,” van Assendelft said.

Former Virginia Governor, who is currently running again for the seat, Terry McAuliffe noted that Wednesday’s objection to multiple state votes from Republican senators was a political stunt. He said there would be no other outcome than President-Elect Joe Biden taking the oath of office in two weeks.

McAuliffe added that it’s time to move on and focus on rebuilding.

“Let’s get a big $2 trillion infrastructure bill. We need to focus on education, healthcare. We got to focus on the issues Virginia voters think about and deal with every single day in their own life. That’s why all of this stuff over here is so distracting,” McAuliffe said. “For average teacher pay, we’re 50th out of 50 states. We’re dead last. That is a disgrace for Virginia to be the tenth wealthiest state and 50th out of 50 states in average teacher pay.”

