Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Governor Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, January 6, to provide updates on Virginia’s COVID-19 response and discuss vaccination plans.

To begin his briefing, Northam urged the community to get the vaccine if they are able to. Northam said the number of cases is higher than ever before — cases are up by four times the amount from last spring.

When it comes to vaccinations in Virginia, Northam said the commonwealth is receiving about 110,000 doses a week, and Virginia’s first step is to use the entire supply, rather than keep the doses in storage.

Northam said vaccinating every Virginian will take time, but the state has a plan to prioritize vaccinations. Groups 1A and 1B, which include healthcare workers, those working in nursing centers or assisted living centers, child care workers and those over the age of 75, will receive their vaccines first. It may take until this upcoming spring to vaccinate everyone in these groups.

After groups 1A and 1B are vaccinated, group 1C and the general public will have their turns.

In the meantime, Northam tells Virginians to stay at home, wear a mask, wash their hands and stay six feet apart.

“We have more hard work ahead,” Northam said. “For several weeks and months.”

Wednesday’s briefing will be Northam’s first COVID-19 briefing of the new year. In his last briefing, held on December 10, Northam discussed a rise in positive coronavirus cases throughout the commonwealth and implemented new statewide restrictions.

The restrictions, which went into effect on December 14, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., are as follows:

Modified Stay at Home Order: All individuals in Virginia must remain at their place of residence between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work, and seeking medical attention.

Universal mask requirement: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29, and requires all individuals aged five and over to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings outside of their own household. These changes are consistent with new CDC guidelines , released December 4, which recommend universal wearing of face coverings.

Reduction in social gatherings: All social gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals, down from the current cap of 25 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements, and are not included in this limit.

Continued limits on dining establishments: Virginia restaurants are currently governed by strict social distancing and sanitization requirements, which remain in place. The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol remains prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight.

Teleworking: Employees that can telework are strongly encouraged to do so.

COVID-19 in Virginia

As of Wednesday, January 6, Virginia has had 377,300 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 5,387 case increase since Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 16.1% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 16.7% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Thirty-five additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 5,226.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of January 5, 104,083 total vaccine doses have been administered in Virginia. 481,550 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

