Local school superintendents hope to see staff vaccinated soon

Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities are in Phase 1a of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Superintendents hope teachers and staff are next.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities were in the initial vaccine roll out labeled Phase 1a. While not officially announced just yet, teachers and school staff are expected to be in the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the commonwealth.

“I think it is right to do, of course, the front line health workers and the emergency responders and those folks first. I think that is definitely important. But, I do think that teachers and other educators should be a close second,” Dr. Michael Richards, Superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said.

School nurses in both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have received the first dose of the vaccine and the hope is for teachers and other school staff to follow.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said the vaccine is a great way to protect staff and ease some fear.

“Because the disease is somewhat unpredictable, this will be an enormous step in increasing confidence in the building and also protecting everyone,” Scheikl said.

Both superintendents said staff members have already expressed interest in getting vaccinated.

“We’re trying to get those numbers together and I think it is very exciting. We are getting some people responding, ‘Yes! Yes! Right now!’” Richards said.

As of now, the vaccine is not mandatory in both school divisions but is highly recommended.

“I would say that as soon as it is available, I certainly recommend getting it. I will get it. No doubt about it,” Scheikl said.

Richards said he is also eager to get the vaccine.

But even though a vaccine is available, schools will continue to implement mitigation strategies.

“This doesn’t mean that as soon as you get vaccinated you can take your mask off and not focus on distancing. There are still a lot of questions to be answered,” Scheikl said.

Both superintendents said a lot of the lessons learned in 2020 may carry on into the years to come, such as virtual meetings for staff and online accessibility for some students. Harrisonburg schools will be holding summer sessions to make up for time lost to the pandemic to bridge the gap in learning from this year to next fall.

It will be a while before everyone in the school is vaccinated, as there is still testing to be done for a children’s vaccine, but both superintendents said this a giant step forward.

On January 19th, the Harrisonburg school board is having a townhall with the Virginia Department of Health to talk about the importance and safety of the vaccine.

