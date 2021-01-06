Advertisement

New wing restaurant spot headed to Harrisonburg

Island Wing Company is set to open in Harrisonburg in June 2021.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A taste of the tropics is headed to the Friendly City.

Construction will soon begin for an Island Wing Company location in Harrisonburg.

Island Wing Company is a franchise originating in Destin, Florida and has 300 stores in the chain.

The restaurant offers healthier alternatives to traditional wings with all of their food being baked instead of fried.

Owners Travis and Corri Loan said they visited one of the Island Wing Company stores in Florida and knew it had to come back with them.

“It was just very important to us to bring that same environment here to Harrisonburg. We’re very much island lovers, tropical vibes, so we just thought this would be fun. This will be something different,” Corri said.

The restaurant will be located at 350 University Boulevard in Harrisonburg.

“We’re just really excited about filling a space that has been sitting empty for a number of years. We are excited about providing the community with another healthy eating option,” Corri said.

The doors are set to open in June.

