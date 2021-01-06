SOL testing for fall classes happening at the end of January for Harrisonburg City Public Schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Last year, teachers across the Commonwealth saw some relief after Standards of Learning (SOL) tests were canceled in the spring, and in 2021, educators will continue to see flexibility.

“When SOLs were canceled last year, we were relieved, I think is a word we can use,” Jeremy Aldrich, director of teaching and learning for Harrisonburg City Public Schools said.

Aldrich said “relieved” is a word they will continue to use for the rest of the school year after the state waived requirements for some subjects in schools.

“The flexibility we received allowed us to collect our portfolio samples, which is what Harrisonburg does for English, writing through not having students come in person,” Aldrich said. “So in other words, we can collect their portfolio samples while they work from home.”

For classes like English and Social Studies, testing was waived and alternative local testing may take place for students to earn credit for each class.

For the fall semester in Harrisonburg, SOL testing will still happen inside school buildings at the end of January.

“We’re going to be offering SOLs during the last week in January at the high school,” Aldrich said. “We anticipate giving about 600 SOL tests during that week and high school administrators are working hard to communicate with families about when those tests are available and when their child can take that test.”

With a majority of students in Harrisonburg still learning from home and an uncertainty of what next semester will look like, for now, Aldrich said they may use a similar plan in administering spring SOL tests.

“We’ll probably look at something similar to what we’re doing at the high schools,” Aldrich said. “Which is offering some specified times for those testings where we ask students to come in who have been virtually learning the content.”

