Staunton Police charge juvenile after reports of paintballs fired from vehicle

Staunton Police Department (FILE) (Courtesy WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Police Department says officials received multiple reports of individuals and property being struck by paintballs fired from a vehicle on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Staunton Police Department, the incidents occurred on January 4 and January 5 in multiple locations throughout the city of Staunton. Officials say at approximately 10:38 p.m. on January 5, a Staunton Police officer observed a sedan matching the description of the suspect vehicle from surveillance video and initiated a traffic stop to investigate.

The release says a paintball gun was recovered from the vehicle, and a juvenile suspect was identified and subsequently charged with four counts of simple assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation into the incidents remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with any information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

