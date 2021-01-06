UPDATE: Staunton identifies subject allegedly involved in hit and run

UPDATE — The Staunton Police Department says the subject allegedly involved in the hit and run incident has been identified.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person allegedly involved in a hit and run traffic crash on North Coalter Street in Staunton.

According to a Facebook post from the Staunton Police Department, the crash occurred on December 31, and the person left the area in a navy blue Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

