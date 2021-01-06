Advertisement

UPDATE: Staunton identifies subject allegedly involved in hit and run

The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person...
The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person involved in a hit and run traffic crash.(Staunton Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST
UPDATE — The Staunton Police Department says the subject allegedly involved in the hit and run incident has been identified.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person allegedly involved in a hit and run traffic crash on North Coalter Street in Staunton.

According to a Facebook post from the Staunton Police Department, the crash occurred on December 31, and the person left the area in a navy blue Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

UPDATE- This subject has been identified. Thank you for your assistance. The Staunton Police Department is requesting...

Posted by Staunton Police Department on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

