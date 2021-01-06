Staying cool this week with more sunshine on the way

(WHSV) - Here’s a look at your First Alert Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy for this evening. More clouds for the northern Valley and West Virginia locations with temperatures in the 30s. More clearing overnight and cold with light winds. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. A few spots in the Valley hovering around 30.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. More sunshine for the day and pleasantly cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s, a lighter wind, not a bad January day. A few spots may even be able to approach the upper 40s in the Valley with the sunshine.

Chilly for Thursday evening with temperatures in the low 40s with some high clouds building in. Turning cloudy out ahead of a nearby storm system that will be staying mainly south. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying cloudy and cool for the day with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. There is going to be another storm system moving into the southeast and into the Carolinas. This storm still looks to mainly stay to our south. However, there are a few little pieces of energy on the northern fringe that could bring in a few light snow showers to part of our southern areas. Meaning, we could have a few light snow showers mainly along and south of route 33. One other combatting factor to the snow potential is dry air, which could either make any snow evaporate before hitting the ground or really limit any snowfall. With any snow showers- very little to no accumulation. The one exception might be along the Blue Ridge, south of Swift Run Gap.

Bottom line, this is not going to be a big impact and there’s only the slight potential to see a few very light snow showers.

A near-miss on Friday with snow (WHSV)

For Friday evening, cold with temperatures in the 30s. We will have cloudy skies to start with more breaks in clouds overnight. A cold night with temperatures in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the day Saturday. Staying cool but very pleasant as temperatures reach the low 40s to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. A pleasant January day with highs in the low to mid 40s again. Another cold night on tap with lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun for the day. Temperatures remaining cool with highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: We are monitoring the potential of another system on Tuesday. This is very typical of this time of the year, there’s always a system to watch. At this point it’s too far out for details but we do have the potential to see some rain and snow showers. We’ll keep you updated.

