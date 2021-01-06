Advertisement

Steps to keep in mind for Dry January participants

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Many participate in what’s called “Dry January.” That’s when you stay sober for the entire month. One counselor says if you participate, it’s important to first ask yourself why.

Dale Pickett is a local counselor who specializes in substance abuse and co-founded Rocktown Counseling. He says the benefits of participating depending on the person. People may give up alcohol for the month to support a friend, or just doing it to see if they feel better.

He says once you figure out the “why”, the next steps are making a change in routine and keeping a record or journal.

“It can also show us where errors might have come up, where we’re like oh, that didn’t go as well as I would like it to, but I have this kind of physical piece of evidence for myself to be able to see What’s going well and what’s helping, and perhaps what’s hindering,” Pickett said.

Pickett says if you’re having a hard time, it can be good to reach out for professional help.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis and Corri Loan in front of future restaurant "Island Wing Company" in Harrisonburg.
New wing restaurant spot headed to Harrisonburg
Kacey Moss wants answers. The 28-year-old is frustrated because a creditor is holding up her...
Virginia stimulus checks are being garnished despite new state law
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person...
Staunton Police Department asks for help identifying individual allegedly involved in hit and run

Latest News

Virginia lawmakers give reactions to riots on Capitol Hill
Two arrested for allegedly stealing rock formations from Endless Caverns
Two arrested for allegedly stealing rock formations from Endless Caverns
Virginia Mortgage Relief program to offer housing assistance over the pandemic
Virginia Mortgage Relief program to offer housing assistance over the pandemic
UVA law professors explain what the 25th Amendment means
UVA law professors explain what the 25th Amendment means
Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Elaine Halterman