Two arrested for allegedly stealing rock formations from Endless Caverns

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing rock formations from Endless Caverns in New Market.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Benjamin Lopez Jr. and 27-year-old Brandon David Wells of New Market both face a long list of charges for an incident that happened sometime at the end of November and December.

According to warrants, law enforcement believes the men tried to steal and sell thousands of dollars worth of rock formations.

The list of charges both men face includes two counts of grand larceny, two counts of intent to sell property and two counts of attempting to sell Speleothems.

Both men were arrested on New Year’s Eve and are held without bond at the Page County Jail.

Both men appeared in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court on Tuesday and had their case continued to March 23.

WHSV reached out to Endless Caverns for a statement but has yet to hear back.

