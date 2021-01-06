Vaccines are being distributed across the country, do any ever go to waste?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — More than 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed across the country, with 481,550 doses right here in Virginia. The Center for Disease Control is also reporting that 117,240 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Local health systems are doing all they can to ensure every dose is put to use.

According to the CDC, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine both require specific steps to be taken before the vaccine is administered. They also must be discarded six hours after preparation if not used.

Pfizer vaccines must be mixed with a diluent before it is administered. Once the dose is mixed, it must be stored between 36 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit and administered within six hours or it cannot be used.

The Moderna vaccines have similar preparations. They can be thawed in the refrigerator or at room temperature. Once thawed, vials that have not been opened can be stored for up to 12 hours. After a vile is punctured, any of the vaccine not used must be discarded after six hours.

So what happens to either vaccine that is prepared but unused?

A representative from Augusta Health said that the hospital keeps each vial unmixed in the refrigerator until they know they need it.

CVS is a part of the nationwide initiative to help vaccinate long-term care facility residents.

“We follow all CDC and manufacturer guidelines with regard to the proper storage and distribution of each COVID-19 vaccine. If one of our long-term care facility vaccination teams is onsite and cannot use all of the vaccine the facility requested, our team determines if the remaining doses will remain clinically viable and can be transported. In the rare instance that doses have reached their expiration they are disposed of per CDC and manufacturer guidelines,” a representative for CVS Pharmacy said in an email.

Other local health systems said they refrain from mixing all the doses for the day.

“They are constantly preparing it to make sure that at the end of the day we don’t leave until we have given every vaccine,” Kim Stanchfield of Sentara RMH said.

Stanchfield said no doses will go to waste.

“We have standby units that we work with and we also have a standby list of people that are scheduled the next day or the next day but are willing to come early to take the vaccine if they need to,” Stanchfield explained.

