Northam issues State of Emergency in Virginia; sends help to DC

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has issued a State of Emergency said he is sending personnel to assist in Washington D.C. as protesters in support of President Donald Trump have stormed the United States Capitol.

Northam said he is sending members of Virginia’s National Guard and 200 Virginia State Troopers to DC at the request of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

At the request of leaders in Arlington and Alexandria, Northam has issued a curfew for these areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with limited exceptions.

Northam said he issued the State of Emergency so that the state can continue to respond.

The governor and his team are also working with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer to respond to the situation in the nation’s Capitol.

