Northam issues State of Emergency in Virginia; sends help to DC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has issued a State of Emergency said he is sending personnel to assist in Washington D.C. as protesters in support of President Donald Trump have stormed the United States Capitol.

Northam said he is sending members of Virginia’s National Guard and 200 Virginia State Troopers to DC at the request of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.



Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

At the request of leaders in Arlington and Alexandria, Northam has issued a curfew for these areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with limited exceptions.

At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.



I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

Northam said he issued the State of Emergency so that the state can continue to respond.

The governor and his team are also working with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer to respond to the situation in the nation’s Capitol.

